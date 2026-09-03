More than 600 employers were found to be paying workers less than minimum wage in the UK

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More than 600 employers in the UK were found to be paying their employees less than minimum wage, according to the Department for Business and Trade. £4 million has been returned to workers, as ordered by the department, with the companies responsible also being issued penalties of £7 million.

Of the 600+ companies, big names include British DIY store B&Q as well as fast food chain Five Guys. B&Q said that the underpayments were unintentional and Five Guys has blamed "technical differences in how payroll regulations were applied."

Via BBC News, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the government is determined to get rid of the practise of underpaying staff. In the UK, minimum wage is £12.71 per hour for individuals aged 21 and over. For 18-20 year-olds it's £10.85, and for under 18s it's £8.

As well as tackling problems with underpaying staff, the new Fair Work Agency will also target employers who deny workers holiday and sick pay.