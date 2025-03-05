More than 6 million gamers have visited the forbidden zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

HQ

Developing AAA titles is never easy, but Ukrainian studio GSC Game World still had to deal with an unprecedented amount of misery caused by Russia's war with the country. This led to several delays for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl before it was finally released in November for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

After topping the Steam charts before it even premiered, we suspected the game would be a huge success, and it was. In less than two days, it sold over a million copies (remember, it's also included with Game Pass, which isn't reflected in the results). Since then, it has continued to attract players and now the official Instagram account announces that it has reached over six million players.

We don't know what the split is between sales and Game Pass, but presumably it has continued to sell well even after the first million. Given our review, we of course think this is very well deserved.

Have you experienced this exciting action adventure in the forbidden zone around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant yet?