More than 500,000 books have been removed from the Internet Archive

HQ

The Internet Archive is a non-profit organisation founded in 1996 and since then it has coalesced hundreds of billions of web pages, media archives, and more. In 2006 it founded the Open Library, which allowed people to download books they might not otherwise be able to get.

In 2020, this drew the ire of four of the biggest publishing houses. Penguin Random House, Wiley, HarperCollins, and Hachette all decided to sue the Internet Archive, and a judge has just ruled in their favour.

And so, more than half a million books are no longer accessible through the internet archive. The plan is for the Internet Archive to fight this case, as they believe that there hasn't been any breach of copyright law, but we'll have to see if the decision is reversed.

This is an ad: