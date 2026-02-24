More than 5,000 flights cancelled as record snow buries US East Coast

HQ

A powerful winter storm slammed the US East Coast on Monday, dumping record-breaking snowfall and forcing the cancellation of more than 5,600 flights nationwide. Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts recorded nearly 33 inches of snow, while New York's Central Park saw more than 19 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Authorities warned of "near impossible" travel conditions as millions faced disruptions.

Rhode Island appeared to be the hardest hit, with Providence receiving 33 inches of snow, shattering the state's previous single-storm record set in 1978. Travel bans were imposed in Rhode Island, Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts, where Governor Maura Healey warned that whiteout conditions made driving extremely dangerous. In New York City, a temporary travel ban brought the city to a near standstill before being lifted at midday.

More than 600,000 homes and businesses across the region lost power, with Massachusetts and New Jersey among the worst affected. Airports were severely impacted, including LaGuardia and JFK in New York, Boston Logan, Newark Liberty and Philadelphia International, where the vast majority of outbound flights were cancelled as the region dug out from the historic storm...