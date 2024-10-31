English
Baldur's Gate III

More than 50 million mods have been downloaded for Baldur's Gate III

Only one of them turns Raphael into a gnome, so we don't know why you'd download anything else.

Ever since the launch of Patch 7 brought official mod support to Baldur's Gate III players, it's safe to say that downloading mods has become a tad more popular. As of the most recent statistic, more than 50 million mods have been downloaded for the game.

Mods are available on both PC and consoles, but with the latter there's usually an approval process that needs to happen, just so Larian know the mod won't break the current build of the game. From extra hair options for your character to replacing enemies with giant rabbits, there are a bunch of additional mods for the game, and with the extra tools we've got since Patch 7, in time it is believed we could see DLC-sized mods.

That's likely a long ways off, though. For now, enjoy the added weirdness that mods can bring, and if you've not tried them yet, perhaps it's worth giving some a go.

