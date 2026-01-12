More than 45,000 people have signed this MoveOn petition rejecting Trump's push to take Greenland

HQ

In light of recent events, more than 45,000 people have signed a MoveOn Civic Action petition urging Donald Trump to stop threatening a takeover of Greenland, as public resistance to the idea sharpens both at home and abroad.

Trump escalated concerns over the weekend when he told reporters aboard Air Force One that "one way or the other, we are going to have Greenland", while brushing aside warnings that his stance could fracture NATO ("If it affects NATO, it affects NATO").

MoveOn's petition accuses the Trump administration of treating Greenland as a geopolitical prize rather than a society of 57,000 people. "The people of Greenland deserve representation and freedom, not to be treated as political pawns."

As the petition states: "Sign the petition to show solidarity with the people of Greenland and send a clear message: Americans DO NOT support Trump's invasion of Greenland!"