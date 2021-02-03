More than 4.5 million PlayStation 5s have been sold

You're watching Advertisements

Both Microsoft and Sony have bragged about the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 respectively being their best console launches ever, but both of them have kept specific numbers secret. Fortunately, they have to unveil details like that in fiscal reports, something Sony just did.

The Japanese company's report reveals that more than 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units had been shipped by December 31. While I usually don't bother writing about shipped units as it can be misleading, this is worth noting because Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment's president and CEO, on several occasions has stated that they sold every console. This means that there are at least 4.5 million PlayStation 5s in homes across the world (or in a bloody scalper's storage). In comparison, PlayStation 4 had sold through 4.2 million units on December 31, 2013, so PS5 is definitely off to a fantastic start.

Obviously, this doesn't help those of you who haven't managed to get a PS5 yet, but I hope it shows that you shouldn't trash Sony for "not making enough consoles" when they in fact made more than ever despite several issues due to Covid-19. Hopefully it'll become easier to get a hold of one before this fall, as Sony hopes to ship at least 3 million additional units by March 31.