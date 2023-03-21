More than 400 staff have been laid off at Twitch

HQ

Days into his tenure as CEO of Twitch, Dan Clancy has revealed that the company has reduced the size of its workforce by over 400 people. While this isn't quite on the same scale as the thousands of layoffs we've seen at Amazon, Microsoft, Disney, and more, it's still an unfortunate circumstance for those who have lost their jobs.

"As a company focused on building community together, this decision was incredibly difficult and one we did not make without considerable thought," read a statement from Clancy. The post made on Twitch's official blog blames the current economic environment for the reasoning behind shrinking the workforce.

There is also a mention to revenue and user growth not meeting Twitch's expectations. No matter the reasoning behind it, this is likely to draw some criticism from Twitch users.

What do you think of these layoffs?