More than 40 monkeys escape lab in South Carolina

We knew this day would come. The primates are rising. At a lab in South Carolina, 43 monkeys have escaped from a research facility on the Alpha Genesis site in Yemasse. The breed of the monkeys is unknown, but the facility keeps both macaque and capuchin monkeys.

It's unclear how forty of the monkeys managed to escape, but police are currently urging locals to keep their doors locked and bananas out of view from their windows. This isn't the first time that monkeys escaped, as back in 2016, nineteen monkeys broke out before being captured.

After a day, police had managed to capture one monkey. Memes have of course been brilliant regarding this whole situation, but local authorities are currently trying their best to wrangle the primates back to the facility.

