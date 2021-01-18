More than 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim were sold on Switch in less than three hours

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been following news on Gamereactor, then you'd know that Ubisoft recently brought back Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game in the form of a Complete Edition a few days ago, more precisely on January 14.

While the digital release was handled by Ubisoft themselves, it is Limited Run Games who is in charge of delivering the physical editions for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, with three different physical editions: K.O. edition, Classic edition and the standard Complete edition for PS4 and Switch players to choose.

Now, thanks to Douglas Bogart from Limited Run Games (via siliconera),we got to know how popular Scott actually is, especially among the Switch owners:

"In less than 3 hours we sold 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim on Switch! Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time!"

It's worth pointing out that this figure doesn't include the digital sales, neither the numbers of sold physical copies of other platforms, so it's really impressive to achieve such an accomplishment in a really short time.

Other than the physical games, there's also a series of different merchandises on Limited Run Games' official website, if you're interested in getting some collections for your book shelves. The company is planning to release physical copies for Xbox One as well.

