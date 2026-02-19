More than 20 countries to join Trump's Board of Peace meeting

HQ

US President Donald Trump will host a meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, with more than 20 countries set to attend, the White House said on Wednesday. Officials say member states have pledged over $5 billion for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza, along with thousands of personnel for a proposed international stabilization force.

The Board of Peace, created by Trump in January during the World Economic Forum in Davos, was later endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of his Gaza initiative. While regional powers such as Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have joined, several traditional Western allies have taken a more cautious stance.

The Vatican declined to participate, with senior officials suggesting crisis management should remain under the United Nations. Thursday's session is expected to focus solely on Gaza, even as questions persist about whether the board could expand its role to other global conflicts...