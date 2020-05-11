More than 140 developers are making games for Xbox Series X

During the recent Inside Xbox stream, we got to see 13 games from various developers. That said, there are way more developers involved in making games for the Xbox Series X, and on Twitter, the official Xbox account has now shared a list of more than 140 third party developers that already have "hundreds of titles in development.

There are a couple of names missing as well, that surely will make games for Xbox Series X such as Rockstar and, of course, the 15 developers at Xbox Game Studios (these studios' games will be revealed in July). But for the moment being, here are all confirmed developers making games for Xbox Series X.