LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | John Wick Hex on PS4
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

More than 140 developers are making games for Xbox Series X

Microsoft's next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will house quite the game library according to Xbox.

During the recent Inside Xbox stream, we got to see 13 games from various developers. That said, there are way more developers involved in making games for the Xbox Series X, and on Twitter, the official Xbox account has now shared a list of more than 140 third party developers that already have "hundreds of titles in development.

There are a couple of names missing as well, that surely will make games for Xbox Series X such as Rockstar and, of course, the 15 developers at Xbox Game Studios (these studios' games will be revealed in July). But for the moment being, here are all confirmed developers making games for Xbox Series X.

More than 140 developers are making games for Xbox Series X


Loading next content