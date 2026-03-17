More than 12,500 US flights disrupted as storms hit major airports

HQ

More than 12,500 flights across the United States were delayed or canceled on Monday as severe storms swept across the East Coast, Midwest and other regions, disrupting travel at major airports, as reported on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed delays and ground stops at key hubs including LaGuardia Airport, JFK Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Reagan National Airport due to high winds and thunderstorms. Airports in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando and Houston were also heavily affected.

Airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines reported major disruptions, with thousands of cancellations and delays. Authorities warned that conditions could continue to impact travel as storms move across the country...