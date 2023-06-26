More than 120 renowned speakers at Gamelab Barcelona this week

HQ

This Wednesday sees the start of a new edition of Gamelab Barcelona, one of the main meetings between workers, developers, publishers and companies in the video game industry at a European level, seeking to establish relationships and improve and increase the presence of the sector. This 2023 edition, which has already announced that it wants to be "more collaborative", will bring together up to 250 companies to participate in its 67 activities scheduled from Wednesday, July 28 to Friday, July 30.

These activities include presentations and roundtables with the participation of well-known names such as Peter Molyneux, Yoan Fanise and Dino Patti, as well as world-class entities such as [email protected], Tequila Works, Abylight, Hexworks, Herobeat, Petoons, Ubisoft, Kepler Interactive and IO Interactive, to name but a few.

Tickets for the general attendance are already sold out, but Gamereactor will be there to offer you all the news and information about the industry, projects and future prospects of video games in Catalonia, Spain and Europe.