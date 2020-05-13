More than 110 million PlayStation 4 units have been sold

You watching Advertisements

Sony today released its financial results that stated Sony has sold 1.5 million consoles during the first three months of the year. This brings the total number of all variants sold since launch up past 110 million consoles, something only a few systems have achieved before.

However, the sales have come to an almost grinding halt compared to last year due to the upcoming launch of the PS5, so any hope of beating the record sales of +158 million units of the PS2 are unrealistic.

The report also states launch of the PS5 as "holiday season", bringing much-needed cash flow to the company that was almost $4 billion less than the same period the year before, however, revenue is still at $77 billion, but income has been decreasing steadily on both hardware and games for some time.

Despite COVID-19, Sony reports satisfactory hardware sales, and rising income from PS+, as well as "no major issues in game software development at this point".