More than 10,000 people have been laid off from the gaming industry in 2024

As the fiscal year winds down, it seems that a lot of last-minute layoffs and restructuring efforts have boosted the statistic of people losing their job in the gaming industry above 10,000.

10,500 people or so lost their jobs last year, so to see that number already nearly reached in the first half of this year is pretty staggering. The data comes from an archive which has been keeping track of the number of layoffs for a while now.

Not all of the layoffs are listed on this website. Square Enix, for example, has laid off an unknown number of people in its US and EU offices. There are also those included with unknown numbers, so it's possible that we could see this figure of people laid off grow when those numbers are confirmed.

It's looking quite bleak all round at the moment, and we're probably still not out of the woods yet.