More than 1,000 Syrians killed in military airport prison

More than 1,000 Syrians were killed between 2011 and 2017 at the Mezzeh military airport near Damascus, a site notorious for its brutal treatment of detainees under the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, according to a new report (via Reuters).

The deaths, resulting from torture, execution, and inhumane conditions, are believed to be linked to seven mass grave sites identified using a combination of satellite images, witness testimony, and leaked intelligence data.

Survivors who were held at the airport describe horrifying scenes of daily abuse, including daily interrogations involving psychological and physical torture meant to force confessions.

The newly discovered graves are seen as a grim confirmation of the ongoing human rights violations by the Assad regime, which has been accused of widespread extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

The regime, now under a new government, remains tight-lipped on the findings, but the search for the victims of these atrocities continues. For now, it remains to be seen whether further evidence will emerge and bring those responsible to justice.