HQ

Ben is far from the only one that was a bit disappointed when Overwatch 2 launched back in October 2022, as it seemed like many of those who loved Overwatch didn't like the changes made. That has apparently not stopped millions of people from at least getting a taste of the free-to-play hero shooter.

Blizzard reveals that more than 100 million players have tried Overwatch and/or Overwatch 2 through the years. This means that approximately 40 million have joined the Overwatch universe in the last three years, as the first game passed 60 million early in 2021.

We also know Overwatch 2 surpassed 35 million players a month after launch, so this might mean 5 million players have tested it for the first in the last 19 months.

Do you think this lives up to Blizzard's/Xbox' expectations, and what do you think about Overwatch 2?