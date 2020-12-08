More than 100 additional skin tones have been added to The Sims 4

You're watching Advertisements

After six years of being on the market, Maxis has finally listened to fans and added a more diverse suite of skin tones to The Sims 4. Within a free update (which you can check out above), more than 100 skin tones have been introduced, as well as new hairstyles and make up sliders. This more expansive character creator should allow more fans to more accurately portray themselves, and it's great to see the developer make a change like this even if it is pretty late.

There have also been several bug fixes across the board within this update, which you can find detailed in the following forum. One of them for Get Together we found particularly hilarious: "Male Sims will no longer get Pregnant after receiving calls from NPC Sims."