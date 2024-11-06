More than 1 in 5 European game professionals have been laid off in the last year

HQ

We know things aren't looking great for jobs in the gaming industry. From development to media, it's very hard to get in and keep a position these days, with even successful studios being shuttered and having people laid off.

A new survey from Gamesindustry.biz shows that 21% of European game professionals have lost their job in the last year. Most of those affected, some 15% of the total, have found new jobs since, but 6.2% of all European game professionals remain unemployed after being laid off.

Those that have found employment haven't necessarily been able to return to the games industry. The survey found that certain jobs were more likely to be lost than others, including positions in HR, recruitment, QA, and artists.

Median salaries have gone up, according to the survey, but there are noticeable drops for some positions, and there's still a strong gender pay gap in the games space.

