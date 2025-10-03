More Super Mario Galaxy songs added to Nintendo Music

HQ

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has now been released, giving both old fans and new audiences the chance to experience two of Mario's finest adventures in refreshed condition. To mark this occasion, Nintendo is now expanding its library of soundtracks in the Nintendo Music app with three songs from the two titles.

These are Good Night from Super Mario Galaxy, as well as Special Someone and Twins from Super Mario Galaxy 2. They are available to listen to for free if you are a Switch Online subscriber.

Read our review of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 here, and are you planning to give these classics a spin this weekend?