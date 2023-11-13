More studios should make CRPGs, says Larian's Swen Vincke

HQ

While 2023 may have been an incredible year for gaming, it's clear one title has stood out among the crowd. Baldur's Gate III swept the Golden Joystick awards over the weekend, and so Larian was understandably feeling a little confident.

Speaking with GamesRadar after the big win, Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke talked about his big hopes for the CRPG genre following the success of Baldur's Gate III. "We've always been very focused on just making our game, and a lot of people have attached a lot of things to that because the game turned out the way that we wanted it to be," he said.

"So I hope there will be more games like a CRPG type of game. It's a game I like to play, and a lot of people in the industry like to play as well. So, If those games come out, and they don't have a story that we know already, I think that will be great. I look forward to those types of games."

While we probably won't see the lasting effect of Baldur's Gate III's success until a few years from now, the game has still proven to developers and players alike that if you create lovable characters, in-depth gameplay, and a world that people can't wait to get lost in, that's all you need to change the game.