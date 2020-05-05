Cookies

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

More Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order content out now

Respawn's Force-filled adventure has returned for an unexpected encore with new content added.

We enjoyed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as much as you did, and therefore it was fitting that EA took the opportunity during May 4th to announce that the game has just got a fairly massive free update. It includes New Journey +, new cosmetic items, as well as two new modes; Combat Challenges and The Battle Grid, both of which are accessed via Meditation Points.

Combat Challenges are mainly for veteran players and offer hordes of enemies attacking Cal. You will be awarded 1-3 stars depending on these criteria:

• Star 1: Complete the challenge
• Star 2: Complete the challenge without healing
• Star 3: Complete the challenge without taking damage

The Battle Grid is a tool to create your own challenges. You get to select location, enemies, difficulty and other things. There is also other stuff (like accessibility improvements) being added, and you can check them out in the video presentation below. Beware of mild spoilers.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

