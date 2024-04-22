More signs pointing towards Gears 6 being revealed fairly soon

HQ

There have been a lot of rumors about Gears 6 lately, with sources claiming that it will be incredibly impressive, and that it will be shown in June during this year's Xbox Showcase. And now comes a sign that suggests that at least the last part seems to be true.

Brainhunter Systems Ltd is assisting The Coalition with the latter's next project (most likely Gears of War related), and according to the former's employee Arash Azizzadeh, he will "be able to share what I'm doing and what I'm working on soon". He writes this in his LinkedIn profile, and the June event would certainly fit in with this, even though it is of course not a confirmation.

Let's just keep our fingers crossed. How eager are you for Gears 6?