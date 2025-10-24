More signs pointing towards a battle royale mode being added to Battlefield 6 next week

HQ

Many people have been calling for an exciting battle royale mode in Battlefield 6, but as we know, nothing of the sort has been released. Nevertheless, there have been numerous rumours about it, and this week, information emerged claiming that there were traces of a battle royale mode in the game code.

Now, one of the gaming world's best and most reliable journalists, Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming, has commented on the matter, saying that the game mode is indeed on its way and will be released as a shadow drop on October 28. The Call of Duty account ModernWarzone also said the other day that it's time for battle royale in Battlefield 6 on Tuesday next week, so it seems that this actually has as much weight behind it as one could ever ask for from an unconfirmed rumour.