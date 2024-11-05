More shows are planned in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe

HQ

While there were some doubts, it seems that The Penguin is one of the best comic book adaptations of recent memory. Colin Farrell gives his all, both body and mind, to the role of Oswald Cobb, and in our full season review, we praised the show heavily for its work on character.

It seems that sense of character is something Matt Reeves really likes to dig into in The Batman and its spin-off projects. Speaking to Andy Serkis in Interview Magazine, Reeves spoke about how he wants to continue that in other shows, and how he's not really a fan of bringing up origin stories again.

"We have been talking about doing other shows," Reeves said. "I wanted to make sure that we didn't do the origin tale, which so many of the other series have done. I think the idea of being able to put a lens on these characters is a really exciting idea. It's about cities and their dysfunction and the world and its dysfunction, which is what Batman stories are all about. They're all about Gotham being a place that should be better. And you can have the experience of this almost novelistic epic crime saga, but you also just get these separate experiences. They have their own dramatic value. So Oz's story is Oz's story, and the idea is to do these other stories in the same way."

The Batman: Part 2 will likely be our next glimpse at Reeves' vision for Gotham, but with the film's release still being a couple of years away, perhaps there is space for something else in between now and then.