More Resident Evil remakes are coming

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 are all fantastic remakes (even if Nemesis wasn't as well received as the other two), and have done amazing commercially as well. Then it's quite understandable that many of us have discussed which game in the series Capcom should reimagine next, even if the Japanese publisher hasn't say anything about more...until now.

IGN Japan is attending this year's PlayStation Partner Awards, and got the honour of talking with Resident Evil 4 remake director Yasuhiro Anpo who said the following when asked if we'll get more Resident Evil remakes in the future:

"Yes. We've released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.

What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it."

So there you have it. Now we'll just have to let Capcom know if the next remake should be Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, Resident Evil 5 or something else. Which one do you want the most?