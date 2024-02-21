More Rare for Nintendo Switch Online: Blast Corps and Killer Instinct are back 'home' as of now

HQ

From this very moment you can download an play on the Nintendo Switch five classics from British studio Rare that were yet to complete the different retro lineups on the platform. Thus, those subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online (plus Expansion Pack in the case of the most recent title), will find all-time classics in their respective apps that were "missing" in the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and Nintendo 64 collections. The titles are as follows:

New Rareware classics in NSO



Snake Rattle N Roll (NES)



R.C. Pro-AM (NES)



Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (SNES)



Killer Instinct (SNES)



Blast Corps (N64)



Especially anticipated were the returns of Killer Instinct (a great 16-bit conversion of the Ultra 64 arcade) and of Blast Corps (one of the most exciting, fresh, and addictive works of the studio). Other than pleasing retro fans, this news piece also underlines the good ongoing relations between Microsoft (owner of the studio) and Nintendo. Effectively, in the same Nintendo Direct presentation Grounded and Pentiment were announced for the hybrid console.