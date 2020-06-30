More proof that Inxile's new game is entering full production

You're watching Advertisements

Wasteland 3 still hasn't been released and is launching on August 28 after a recent delay but it seems like this hasn't stopped the RPG black belters over at InXile Entertainment from really entering full production with their next game.

Recently, a user on Resetera noticed that the studio is now looking to fill no less than 15 new positions like a Senior Environment Artist, Senior Combat Designer and Senior Gameplay Engineer. All of those are roles that usually are needed when the game is nearing full production.

So far, we don't know much about what the studio is making, but a few weeks ago, the Lead Combat Designer at InXile Entertainment gave us some clues by writing:

"We are hiring! Multiple positions for a Microsoft 1st party, next-gen, AAA, Unreal Engine 5 project!"

Considering how good the team at InXile has been with fewer resources, we are really looking forward to seeing what they can do next generation with Microsoft's money (as they are a part of the Xbox Game Studios family), Xbox Series X and Unreal Engine 5.