      Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

      More proof Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming next week

      Perhaps we'll no more later, at Summer Game Fest.

      Last week, it was discovered that the PlayStation database revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be released on June 16. Now we've got another sign of proof pointing in exactly the same direction from a Twitter user who has discovered that the game is listed for a release next week on the South Korean Nintendo eShop.

      While a reasonable guess is that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be shown and get a release date later today during the Summer Games Fest, this Twitter user says he heard rumours of a Nintendo Direct on June 16, which is the very date the game seems to be launched. If he is right, then a shadow drop might be something revealed by Nintendo instead.

      Either way, expect Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge to be launched exactly a week from now - which is very good news. Check the trailer out on top of this news piece to see why.

      Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

