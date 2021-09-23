More proof of Michael Keaton's Batman in the upcoming The Flash

HQ

Director Andy Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) has made no secret that there is some connection between the upcoming movie The Flash and the gothic interpretation of Batman played by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's two Batman movies from 1989 and 1992.

But even if the cat pretty much is out of the bag, Muschietti knows very well how eager fans are to see Keaton reprise his probably most famous role, and is therefore continuing his teasing. This time he shared an image of the classic Batman suit seemingly spray painted with the The Flash's logo and colours. We assume what he is not trying to tease something, but rather just expand on the hype and reminding everyone about what's to come.

The Flash launches in November 2022, with screenplay by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee and Birds of Prey). In the movie, Barry Allen (The Flash) travels back in time to prevent his mother from being murdered, but as Michael J. Fox knows - you don't tamper with the timeline without consequences.

Fortunately, one of these consequences is Michael Keaton returning as Batman, so thank you Barry Allen.