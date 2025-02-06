English
Ark: Survival Ascended

More Power Rangers mods are coming to Ark: Survival Ascended

Several new skins and weapons will be made available in the game for the Mighty Morphin' fans out there.

Following up to the first collection of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers cosmetics and items that arrived in Ark: Survival Ascended back in June 2024 as a mod from Look North World, now a second batch of Power Rangers goodies are set to debut in the game.

This additional wave is, like its predecessor, officially licensed by Hasbro, and is building on the first batch that included character and creature skins and usable weapons by offering more of exactly the same.

Soon, you will be able to download the Ark X Power Rangers Wave 2, which offers Green Ranger, White Ranger, Lord Zedd, Rita Repulsa, Goldar, Alpha 5, and Putty as character skins, and then White Tigerzord, Titanus, Green Dragonzord, and Megazord creature skins for the Thylacoleo, Bronto, Giga, and MEK, respectively. The new weapons include Green Dagger, White Saba Sword, Zedd Staff, and more.

You will be able to download the mod from CurseForge when it debuts, and if you don't already have the first wave installed, you can find that over here.

Ark: Survival Ascended

