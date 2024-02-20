More Pokémon Concierge episodes are in production

HQ

The biggest problem that the stop-motion animated Netflix series Pokémon Concierge faced, was that there weren't enough episodes! It's this fact that is making today's news all the more exciting because The Pokémon Company has announced that more episodes of the show are now in production.

There's no mention of how many episodes are being created, what their plot will be, or when they will debut, but considering stop-motion is a very time consuming craft, we should probably not expect these episodes to arrive any time soon, even if they are only short.

Did you watch Pokémon Concierge?