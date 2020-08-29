More PlayStation games will come to PC

You're watching Advertisements

Sony bringing Horizon: Zero Dawn, and to some extent Death Stranding, to PC showed that the company has opened its door for launching first-party games on other platforms, and it won't be closed anytime soon.

The very end page 43 of Sony's latest corporate report states the following about PlayStation and its PlayStation Studios games:

"We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability."

A very clear statement, even if it doesn't mention specific games. Still, that leaves room for hopes and dreams, so please let me know which PlayStation 4 games you want to see make their way to PC. How about the Uncharted-series, Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank or Dreams? Bloodborne isn't first-party, which is why I didn't mention that by the way, but I know many of you have that very high on your list.