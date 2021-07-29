More PlayStation games should be arriving on PC following Sony's acquisition of Nixxes Software

Unlike previous console generations, we have seen many first-party PlayStation games make their way over to the PC in recent years. Titles like Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn have broken free from their PS4 exclusivity and have found their way into the hands of a brand-new audience. This has been a pretty lucrative venture for the company too as many of the titles have been able to top the Steam sales chart and rake in plenty of sales. With things going so well, Sony would be pretty foolish not to continue this strategy.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment touched upon the company's plans for PC ports moving forward. He said: "We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that." Nixxes Software, if you are unaware, is a Dutch studio that Sony acquired earlier this month.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of your favourite PlayStation games on PC?

Thanks, VG24/7.