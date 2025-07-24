More people died of famine in Gaza in 2025 than in the previous two years combined

HQ

Starvation in Gaza has taken the lives of 113 people since the start of the war in October 2023. Humanitarian organizations, including United Nations and World Health Organization, have put the spotlight on a problem that could have long term repercusions as deadly as the bombs that still fall daily over the Strip.

As the war approaches the second year and air strikes destroy infrastructures beyond repair, the effects of living 18 months without access to food take their toll. On Thursday, Palestine's Health Minister said that two more people have died directly of famine, as reported by news agency EFE. That makes 59 casualties caused by famine in 2025, and 113 in total since October 2023. More in the first half of 2025 than in the previous two years combined.

Out of those 113 deaths, 81 were minors. It is believed that one out of five children in Gaza City as malnourished, according to UNRWA.

The lack of food is specially dangerous for children as well as pregnant women: there have been reported 1,556 premature births and 3,120 abortions and stillbirths in 2025 alone. In total, the Gaza health system has recorded 28,677 cases of malnutrition among children this year.

"The majority of the children our teams treat are emaciated, weak, and at high risk of dying if they do not receive the treatment they urgently need" said Philippe Lazzarini, director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), on X.

Shutterstock