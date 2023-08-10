More on the past, present, and future of the Aeterna games

Aeterna Noctis is a recent and successful Metroidvania by Aeternum Game Studio, which has been, and will be expanded with downloadable content. Besides this, the team is about to debut the roguelite Summum Aeterna, which will release on September 15.

At Gamelab 2023 in Barcelona we caught up with CEO Hugo Gómez in the video below.

Regarding Aeterna Noctis, Pit of the Damned is already available as a free, narrative DLC "that tells another story, like a secondary story" complementing the original one. "It's very good for the experience now that they have two spectacular bosses", Gómez points out.

Then, "around December", the same Aeterna Noctis will get "the next DLC, called Virtuoso, and we are very happy with the project. It's a very big DLC, with lots of spikes and pain, and it's beautiful for the players", according to its director. And yes, it's called Virtuoso both because "the main character is an artist" and because it'll mean a significant challenge for fans.

In terms of Summum Aeterna, and when asked about improving or evolving the combat we saw in Noctis, this is what Gómez had to say:

"We know that in Aeterna, the combat is not the main thing. It's more the platforming. But now in Summon Aeterna, it's action-related. And the combat is the main thing of the game. It's very fast-paced, it's very challenging. You have a lot of weapons, and the combat is more challenging, but it's easier [to make your way through]. For example, you can dash across the enemies, but in Aeterna, you collision with the enemies. And there's assistance for the player in combat, like auto-spin when you attack."

In the interview we also ask about Eden Genesis, the newly announced game and universe in a cyberpunk setting, which the studio is eager to explore.