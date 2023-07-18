More on how Throne & Liberty's shapeshifting and changing weather mean to transform MMORPGs

Throne & Liberty is shaping up to become one of the most ambitious MMORPGs ever, and in a recent interview with the developers over at NCsoft and the publishers over at Amazon Games, we learned more on how changing the character's shape and the in-game weather may also transform what players could traditionally do in the genre.

From left to right, we talked with design director Moonseop Lee, lead producer Jongok Ahn, and Amazon Games' franchise lead Merv Lee Kwai:

"When people are playing this game, for example, on one field, it can be the same field, but we wanted players to have various experience even on one field", explains the lead producer about the reasoning behind the changing weather. "Maybe when it's night, people turn into werewolves or also when it's raining, the vegetation, the trees, plants, they can change. So yeah, this kind of thing, also depending on the kind of weather or the day and night cycle, the rewards can be different", something that can also be taken advantage of in combat.

"For example, one thing that the morph can do is for traversal, world traversal", later adds the design director on the shapeshifting feature. "So when you go in the land, in the air, in the sea, you turn into various creatures as your world's transportation. And besides that, we also have the guardian. It's a kind of a very special creature you turn into, like an ultimate power for your game.

But it has a long cool time and it's introduced way into the game. People also can transform into a golem. And then this golem can crash down, take down the castle wall. So this is kind of a special function in your combat in a war".

Play on for the full interview for more on the different PvP, PvE, and PvX modes including Castle Sieges, the game's ambitious graphics, the feedback from the community on the title's progression and combat (both to be improved in the new technical test), or the cross-play feature between PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

If you want to see the MMORPG in action, here's also our first 24 minutes with Throne & Liberty and our shapeshifting Star Child on the Xbox Series X: