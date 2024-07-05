More on Arranger and why the Role-Puzzling Adventure was a Game of the Show contender at SGF

HQ

I didn't play long enough to deliver full hands-on impressions on Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure when I tried out the game at Netflix's booth at the Summer Game Fest last month, but it surely left a mark by fusing that brief time with the fascinating conversation with art director David Hellman and game designer Nico Recabarren below.

This looks to be something special not only for this summer's releases, but already in terms of the most exciting indie darlings in 2024, and that's probably thanks to the combined talent behind the game.

"The main mechanic actually came up from trying to make a 2D Rubik's Cube", says Nico in the video. "The main goal was to try to make like a puzzle game, first of all, right? That's the thing that I like to design, but also I wanted to make it like more broadly attractive, so that's why when I started working with Nick Suttner and David Hellman, we started to make it like an adventure game. So in a way it's like the adventure game hides inside several puzzles and everything in the world is explored with the same mechanic".

"The first job of the art is to support the functionality", later adds Hellman regarding the importance of the visual language in a mechanic-based experience. "In this game, you know, it's all on the grid. So we have actually an unusual split between the gameplay relevant objects, which are all on the grid, and then the the scenery, which is behind the grid and departs quite far from like a conventional world representation. So the grid stuff is very clear, very iconic, and just adheres to like grid logic. But then when we get off the grid, we get really loose and actually depart from consistent like viewpoints even."

"First of all, the credit for that is definitely Nick Sander, which is the writer of the game", further explains Nico when discussing the story in Arranger and its sense of humour. "Just for context, the game was started during the pandemic, so I think there are a lot of topics related to that. Throughout the story of the game, there are several communities that are separated, but for different reasons and by different means. And [main character] Jemma has this personality, and her nature is to disorder things in different ways. And that leads her to get into trouble, but also to open, in a way, those communities and connect them in a kind of sweet way. So yeah, I think the story we tell is a story of self-discovery for Jemma, but I feel like it's a very personal thing [for us] as well".

Play the full interview, available with local subtitles, for more on the crazy things you can do with the base mechanic, touch controls on tablets and Switch, or how that mechanic progresses through the game. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure releases on July 25 on Netflix Games, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5.