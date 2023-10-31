More old Ubisoft games are losing their online services in January

HQ

Ubisoft has announced the next batch of older titles that will be losing their online services in the near future. 10 games in total are being affected, and as Ubisoft puts it, will be getting their online features decommissioned.

In total, the games that will be losing these features are:





Assassin's Creed II



Assassin's Creed Brotherhood



Assassin's Creed Liberation HD



Assassin's Creed Revelations



Ghost Recon Future Soldier



Heroes of Might and Magic VI



NCSI



Splinter Cell: Conviction



R.U.S.E.



Trials Evolution



As for why these games are having their online services shut down, Ubisoft states: "Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated."

The decommissioning will take place on January 25, 2024.