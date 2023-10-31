Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

More old Ubisoft games are losing their online services in January

10 games are affected in total.

Ubisoft has announced the next batch of older titles that will be losing their online services in the near future. 10 games in total are being affected, and as Ubisoft puts it, will be getting their online features decommissioned.

In total, the games that will be losing these features are:


  • Assassin's Creed II

  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

  • Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

  • Assassin's Creed Revelations

  • Ghost Recon Future Soldier

  • Heroes of Might and Magic VI

  • NCSI

  • Splinter Cell: Conviction

  • R.U.S.E.

  • Trials Evolution

As for why these games are having their online services shut down, Ubisoft states: "Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated."

The decommissioning will take place on January 25, 2024.

