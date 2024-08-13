More of Monster Hunter: Wilds' weapons have been shown off

HQ

Even though we don't have an exact release date for Monster Hunter: Wilds yet that hasn't stopped Capcom from promoting the game. Recently, they have been quite active in showing off some gameplay from the long-awaited monster-slaying title, and now they have also shared five short videos demonstrating different weapons. The weapons in question are the Hammer, Gunlance, Charge Blade, Long Sword, and Hunting Horn, and below you can find all the videos that introduce these weapons in a short and simple way:

