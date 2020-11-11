More obscene file sizes revealed for next-gen consoles

You're watching Advertisements

It was just a few days ago we revealed that NBA 2K21 on Xbox Series X needed 121GB of the 802GB available on the hard drive. We speculated that PlayStation 5 would have a similar file size for the game, but it turns out this wasn't entirely true.

A user on Reddit has gotten the physical copy of the game for Sony's upcoming console, and it turns out it actually needs a minimum 150GB from the available SSD space of 667GB. That means you can have four games like NBA 2K21 installed on PlayStation 5 before the storage is almost full.

And while we are talking about huge games, another Reddit user has shared an image of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War installed on an Xbox Series X. It turns out that it needs 188GB with everything included. Fortunately, the game is divided into six separate parts, so you can reduce the footprint on your SSD by removing content you don't want from the game. We do not know, however, how big the PlayStation 5 edition of the same game will be.