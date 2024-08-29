More Oasis tour dates have been announced

HQ

While Taylor Swift tends to whip the female demographic into a frenzy, seeing concert tickets skyrocket and sell out in moments, for the male demographic (at least in the UK), Oasis seems to be the one to watch for. Ever since the famed rock band announced its reunion tour, it has been clear that the demand for tickets is going to be through the roof, with this being so high that further tour dates have already been announced.

The three dates will see the band performing an extra night in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, all on these specific dates.



Manchester's Heaton Park - July 16, 2025



London's Wembley Stadium - July 30, 2025



Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - August 12, 2025



This is an ad:

As the demand to see the band back in action continues to develop, we wouldn't be surprised to see even more tour dates eventually being added.