English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle

More Oasis tour dates have been announced

Three more days have been added to the list due to the enormous demand.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While Taylor Swift tends to whip the female demographic into a frenzy, seeing concert tickets skyrocket and sell out in moments, for the male demographic (at least in the UK), Oasis seems to be the one to watch for. Ever since the famed rock band announced its reunion tour, it has been clear that the demand for tickets is going to be through the roof, with this being so high that further tour dates have already been announced.

The three dates will see the band performing an extra night in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, all on these specific dates.


  • Manchester's Heaton Park - July 16, 2025

  • London's Wembley Stadium - July 30, 2025

  • Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - August 12, 2025

This is an ad:

As the demand to see the band back in action continues to develop, we wouldn't be surprised to see even more tour dates eventually being added.

More Oasis tour dates have been announced
Amra Pasic / Shutterstock.com


Loading next content