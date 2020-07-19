More Microsoft Flight Simulator beta keys to be shared soon

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago, Microsoft and Asobo Studios announced the release date for their highly anticipated game Microsoft Flight Simulator, scheduled for August 18 on Game Pass. The game has 37,000 airports through Bing maps, 40 of which are reproduced with in-depth details.

Starting today, the users selected for the Alpha phase will finally have access to the Closed Beta, but the good news is that many new invitations are coming to join this test session. The new invitations will be sent shortly, but more details will be provided on July 23, when Xbox Series X Showcase is also expected. In other words, there are excellent chances that many other players can delight in this sim game, which has already given us many wonderful landscapes.

We know that there's also a physical edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator on 10 discs, as announced yesterday.