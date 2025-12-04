More LEGO World Cup sets leak with Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Vini Jr. minifigures and statues

HQ

LEGO surprised all football fans yesterday when they announced that the FIFA World Cup trophy would become an official LEGO build, a very faithful recreation in nearly 2,300 pieces, releasing March 1, 2026. But it will not be the only LEGO build celebrating the biggest World Cup to date, taking place in the US, Mexico and Canada in Summer 2026.

According to leaks from insiders in the LEGO community, LEGO will launch further football products including dioramas and statues of four of the biggest stars of the World Cup: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr for Argentina, Portugal, France and Brazil.

The potential first look at the minifigs of the four players was leaked in a promotional image, showing those players with their nations jerseys, easily recognisable despite their blocky facial features.

Messi and Ronaldo to receive LEGO statues

According to LEGO insider Legosnoop, there will be more LEGO football sets still unnanounced. On March 1, alongside the World Cup Trophy, LEGO will also release a LEGO Ball with the stadium inside, made up of 1498 pieces, and priced 130 USD.

And then, on May 1, a series of sets featuring Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Vini will release, including:



Messi and Ronaldo sculptures (2 in 1), that can be posed in two ways, between 854 and 958 pieces, priced 80 USD



Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Vini Jr. dioarmas, between 490-510 pieces, 30 USD



Messi wall art "facing away with a blue sky and the field in the background, almost like rays of light", priced 200 USD.



It is to be expected that the four leaked minifigs will be included in those dioramas. Of course, nohing has been announced so far, but we will keep an eye out for future updates on the LEGO football sets. Would you buy any of them?