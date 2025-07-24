More Lego Wicked sets have been announced

HQ

Wicked surprised many as the theatrical adaptation of the acclaimed stageplay proved to be a massive hit among fans and critics alike, generating a whopping $750 million in cinemas and snagging a couple of Oscars too. Needless to say, all eyes are on the second part, the sequel that will continue and conclude the story of Elphaba and Glinda and lead right into the main Wizard of Oz events.

Anyway, films aside, in the lead up to Wicked's arrival, Lego and Universal came together to create a slate of sets based on the film, and now that Wicked: For Good is almost here (premiering in November), the same is happening for the sequel.

So far, seven sets have been revealed, each of which provide little hints about what this second chapter of the story will offer. Every set is designed for ages seven and up, and many include minifigures based on characters from the film series as well. They include wall art, bickified versions of Elphaba's retreat, Glinda's wedding day, Emerald City and Kiamo Ko Castle, trips to Munchkinland, bookends, and BrickHeadz figures too. All of the sets will debut on September 1, but their prices will differ, and you can see the full cost of each set below.



Wicked Emerald City Wall Art - $159.99/£139.99/€149.99



Wicked Elphaba's Retreat - $27.99/£19.99/€24.99



Wicked Glinda's Wedding Day - $39.99/£34.99/€39.99



Wicked Emerald City and Kiamo Ko Castle - $79.99/£74.99/€79.99



Wicked Glinda and Elphaba in Munchkinland - $69.99/£59.99/€69.99



Wicked Glinda and Elphaba Bookends - $129.99/£109.99/129.99



BrickHeadz Wicked Elphaba and Glinda Figure - $19.99/£17.99/€19,99



Will you be snagging any of these sets?

