More images from the scrapped Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake surface online

RPG fans may want to see something official from the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, but unfortunately it seems that the game is still years away at best. After development at Aspyr was scrapped and handed over to Saber Interactive, it seems the project effectively restarted.

However, we have seen images pop up online from that canned Aspyr version. Previously, we saw concept art of Kashyyyk in the game, and now thanks to MP1st we have some in-development screenshots.

These screens come from an unnamed former Aspyr artist, and primarily show weapons, props, and some very basic gameplay structures. The looks of the weapons themselves show just how much of a visual upgrade we would have got from the classic RPG, and if we look at the screenshot that looks like an extremely early version of gameplay, we also get a bit of an idea how the game may have functioned.

Companion swapping is in by the look of the bottom right corner of the screenshot, and we'd view the game from a third-person perspective with ranged and melee combat on offer. It's hard to say how similar the Aspyr and Saber versions of the remake will be, but considering they've both got the same source material, we can't imagine the remake currently in the works would dart too far away from it.