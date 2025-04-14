More Hogwarts staff have been cast in HBO's Harry Potter

HQ

The rumours and news about the cast for HBO's Harry Potter series has been steadily trickling out. Following learning that John Lithgow would take over the duties of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost stepping up as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Potions professor Severus Snape, now three more Hogwarts staff members have been cast too.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Janet McTeer will become the next Minerva McGonagall, the role last held by the last Dame Maggie Smith. Caretaker Argus Filch (formerly David Bradley) will now be the responsibility of Paul Whitehouse, and Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell (previously Ian Hart) will be tackled by Luke Thallon.

With these core characters locked in, there are only a handful of staff left to determine (for example Charms professor Filius Flitwick, Herbology professor Pomona Sprout, and flying teacher Rolanda Hooch), before all attention is shifted to the students and the young cast that will be playing the various roles for the next decade or so.