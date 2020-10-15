More hints about Mass Effect: Legendary Collection

You're watching Advertisements

We have been hearing rumors about a remastered collection of the original Mass Effect Trilogy for quite some time now. In late September it was rumored, that this "Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered" will be called Mass Effect: Legendary Collection. Now we have another hint, that something is actually happening.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has now given a rating to a game called Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This is what we know, but not much else. According to rumors, this collection is supposed to come out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

At this point, it might be a good idea for EA to let this collection spend a little more time in the oven, and then release a boosted version for next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. What do you think? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, Gematsu