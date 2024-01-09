More games are planned for the new DC universe

HQ

Back in 2021, Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that they are working on a new Wonder Woman game, which we haven't seen anything from since then.

One of the reasons for this could be the fact that the old DC universe is now officially over, while a new one starts this year with the animated series Creature Commandos, and then get a full kickoff 2025 with the movie Superman: Legacy. This means we're also getting a new Wonder Woman as Gal Gadot's incarnation belongs in the old DC universe, and we assume the DC boss James Gunn wants the game to be canon.

Fortunately, the game is still in development and there are also other DC games coming as well, which are planned for Gunn's DC universe. This was revealed in a Variety interview with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad, where he adds:

"There's a unique and important role games have in keeping our franchises relevant, resonant and exciting because there's plenty of fans and plenty of people consuming content where games are their starting point, it's their preferred form of content."

We certainly wouldn't mind a Peacemaker video game. Is there any DC hero in particular you would like to see in a video game?